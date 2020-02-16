Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $88,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,755,058 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

