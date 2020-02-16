Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Short Interest Update

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.57 and a 1 year high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.25.

In other news, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $88,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.