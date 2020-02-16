Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $74.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.51. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.10 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

