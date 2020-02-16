LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Brokerages expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.13 billion. LKQ reported sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 16,532,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $590,218,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,187,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $470,800,000 after acquiring an additional 209,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,889,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,846,000 after acquiring an additional 892,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,735,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 163,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

