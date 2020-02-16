LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,285 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $11,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $94.66 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

In related news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,264 shares of company stock worth $9,101,744. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.