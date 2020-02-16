MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,690 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.0% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $640,333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,465,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,567,196,000 after buying an additional 3,989,278 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,552,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $632,874,000 after buying an additional 2,203,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,512,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,407,000 after buying an additional 1,295,179 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $185.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $106.29 and a one year high of $190.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

