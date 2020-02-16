Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,436 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 3.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $15,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

EBAY stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.