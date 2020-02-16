Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Buys 5,730 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up approximately 3.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.91% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $20.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $190,891.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $153,094.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,060. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.