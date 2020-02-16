Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $12.53 Million Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment comprises approximately 2.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.50% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

SEAS stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

