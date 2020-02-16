Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $20.02 Million Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,063 shares during the period. Vodafone Group makes up approximately 4.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $20,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $19.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Vodafone Group to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

