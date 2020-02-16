Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $27.53 Million Stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,186 shares during the period. Orange comprises approximately 5.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Orange worth $27,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orange by 249.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 147,780 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Orange by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orange by 63.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 26,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orange by 6.2% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

NYSE ORAN opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.