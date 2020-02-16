Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $37.97 Million Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for about 7.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.81% of Tetra Tech worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $10,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $577,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $36,545.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,190.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,221,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

