Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 18,610 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 6.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $29,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $659,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NVS opened at $97.63 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

