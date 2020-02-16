Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 4.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.79% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 833,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 575,462 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $7,271,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 254,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 632,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $15.23 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.