Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 133,595 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,595 shares during the period. Synaptics accounts for 2.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.48% of Synaptics worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $123,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.