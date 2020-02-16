Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Sells 7,635 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,635 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for approximately 2.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Teradyne by 2,891.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,267.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,573,000 after purchasing an additional 305,751 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 69,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,852,783.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,774,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

