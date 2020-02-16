Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Matson comprises approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.06% of Matson worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,080 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $1,932,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,454,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,763,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 6,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $238,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of MATX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. Matson Inc has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

