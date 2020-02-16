Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.
