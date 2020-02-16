Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock worth $3,466,444. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 50,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered Maxim Integrated Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.