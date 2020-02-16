Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.32% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $52,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,444. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.56. 1,296,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

