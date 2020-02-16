MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.89. MAXIMUS reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $930,201.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

