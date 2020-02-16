MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other MaxLinear news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $70.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

