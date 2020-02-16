MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $166.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $174.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

