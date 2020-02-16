MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

MKC opened at $166.84 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $128.12 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.60.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

