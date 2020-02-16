Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Sells 7,823 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,823 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cfra raised their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

