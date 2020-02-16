McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.26 Million

Brokerages expect that McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) will post $38.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.96 million to $42.56 million. McEwen Mining posted sales of $26.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $120.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.60 million to $127.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $160.31 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $181.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McEwen Mining.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of McEwen Mining from $3.80 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUX. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of -0.58.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

