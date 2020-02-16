Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.