Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,208 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after buying an additional 2,312,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 711,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 997,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 422,220 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,045,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Mdu Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,170,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.48. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

