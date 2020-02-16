Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,892 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $185.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $106.29 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

