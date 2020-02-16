MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Achieves Market Cap of $12.75 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $124,850.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Coinrail, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00049822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00491941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $613.01 or 0.06187082 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00064613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026817 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009968 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (CRYPTO:MEDX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official message board for MediBloc [ERC20] is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Upbit, Cashierest, Gate.io, Coinsuper, Bittrex, Coinrail, CPDAX, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

