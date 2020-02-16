Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,950 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Medpace worth $44,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,278,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,434,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

