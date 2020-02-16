Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.10% of Medpace worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP stock opened at $97.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $98.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

