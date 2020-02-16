Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 143,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,916,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 205,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,018 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $139.54 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

