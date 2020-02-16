Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at $6,291,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 119,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,515,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $735.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $649.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.88. Mercadolibre Inc has a one year low of $358.07 and a one year high of $735.24.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.10.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

