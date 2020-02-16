Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Short Interest Update

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercer International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercer International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.89 million, a P/E ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $331.17 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. Analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.