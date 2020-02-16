MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises approximately 1.2% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

