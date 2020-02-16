MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,561,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $51,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 257,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,231,000 after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,274,889 shares. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

