Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

