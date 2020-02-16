Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,479 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,206,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,586,000 after acquiring an additional 157,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IDEX by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after purchasing an additional 581,822 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in IDEX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 839,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 360.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after purchasing an additional 461,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in IDEX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 81,336 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,459.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,393 shares of company stock worth $7,036,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $174.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.23. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

