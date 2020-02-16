Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,489 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $137.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $87.38 and a 12-month high of $137.50.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

