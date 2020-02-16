Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,794 Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.12.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTI stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. TechnipFMC PLC has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

