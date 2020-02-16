Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,665 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 778.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $156.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

