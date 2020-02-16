Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,851 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

NYSE:AVY opened at $138.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $123.62. Avery Dennison Corp has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

