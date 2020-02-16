Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 112.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,313 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 219.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 145,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 100,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

