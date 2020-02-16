Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,125 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,009,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $212,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.42.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $221.91 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $130.87 and a 12-month high of $223.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.62, for a total transaction of $74,790.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,397.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

