Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,400 Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $5,829,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 96.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,613,000 after purchasing an additional 584,622 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. Carvana Co has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $99.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.88.

In other Carvana news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 734 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $64,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 23,199 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $2,088,837.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,931 shares of company stock worth $7,115,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.