Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

NYSE BURL opened at $245.68 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $246.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average of $206.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

