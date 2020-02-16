Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,019 shares of company stock worth $1,591,938 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

NYSE GL opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.53. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

