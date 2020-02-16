Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,626.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.11.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.