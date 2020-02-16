Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,113 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mylan by 92.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Mylan by 570.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

