Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,123 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Paycom Software by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $314.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $169.06 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target (up from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.75.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

